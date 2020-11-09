Politico’s Tim Alberta addressed Republicans who have continued to amplify false accounts of voter fraud — blasting them for catering to their donors even if they know better.

Alberta noted that there are some Republican politicians and radio hosts that have accepted the results, and even referred to Joe Biden as the president-elect, but that the vast majority continue to debate the election’s validity — despite once being the party of “hard truths.”

“That is a simple observation that could be made by anyone who has spent ten minutes in electoral politics, much less if you are a United States senator, United States Congressman, and yet they are unwilling to observe it, and I don’t think it’s because they’re afraid of Trump,” Alberta said of Biden’s victory. “I think it’s because they’re afraid of his supporters. If you’ve watched over the last couple of days, even conservative radio hosts, who have come out and acknowledged that the president is not likely to surmount these numbers, they’re losing listeners. They’re getting killed on social media. So it’s just a risk that most of these Republicans feel like they can’t take with their own supporters back home.”

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota then addressed that both Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told the president not to concede, asking Alberta if there is simply another bubble of information or if these Republicans are putting up with the charade for their donors.

“Ted Cruz has argued cases in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. Ted Cruz has multiple degrees from Ivy League universities. Ted Cruz is a smart guy, Ted Cruz understands full well Donald Trump has lost the election. But Ted Cruz is willing to go on Fox News with Sean Hannity and not only deny that reality but also lie — tell clear bald-faced lies about Trump’s election observers being thrown out of precincts in Philadelphia, when in fact that’s not true,” he said.

“Reporters for Fox News, who were on the scene have said that’s not true. The Trump campaign’s own lawyers said that’s not true, but Ted Cruz is willing to go on Fox News and spin that lie, and then send out an email fund-raising off of it. Why? I think we know why.”

Watch above, via CNN.

