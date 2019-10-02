comScore

Pompeo Called Out For Admitting He Was on Ukraine Call Days After Dodging Question Live on Air

By Ken MeyerOct 2nd, 2019, 9:09 am

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has admitted he was on President Donald Trump’s controversial phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — which many have pointed out belies with his previously evasive answer on the topic.

Ten days before Pompeo confirmed he was on the call during a press conference in Rome, he gave an interview to ABC’s Martha Raddatz, who asked him what he knew about the call on which Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate the Biden family. Pompeo dodged the question awkwardly, saying he hadn’t seen a news report on the call, suggested without evidence that Joe Biden engaged in “inappropriate behavior,” and argued against releasing a transcript of the call.

Now that Pompeo has fessed up to having participated on the call all along, people are looking back at his interview with Raddatz and bashing his evasive responses to her questions:

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: