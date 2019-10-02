Pompeo Called Out For Admitting He Was on Ukraine Call Days After Dodging Question Live on Air

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has admitted he was on President Donald Trump’s controversial phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — which many have pointed out belies with his previously evasive answer on the topic.

Ten days before Pompeo confirmed he was on the call during a press conference in Rome, he gave an interview to ABC’s Martha Raddatz, who asked him what he knew about the call on which Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate the Biden family. Pompeo dodged the question awkwardly, saying he hadn’t seen a news report on the call, suggested without evidence that Joe Biden engaged in “inappropriate behavior,” and argued against releasing a transcript of the call.

Now that Pompeo has fessed up to having participated on the call all along, people are looking back at his interview with Raddatz and bashing his evasive responses to her questions:

Watch how Pompeo laughs nervously here. We now know he was on the call. @MarthaRaddatz asked him what he knew about those conversations. Was he dissembling? Nervous? Struggling to figure out what he could say? Seems that call was radioactive to him. pic.twitter.com/miWS0JoGVL — Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) October 2, 2019

Pompeo today: “I was on the phone call.” Pompeo this past Sunday: https://t.co/z43shCmY4E — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) October 2, 2019

At this point, Pompeo could have said he was on the call and then defended the president. Instead he dodged. https://t.co/Cry9zoW09z — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) October 2, 2019

Martha Raddatz asks Sec Pompeo once & asks again: What did you know of the Ukraine call? Pompeo: “You’ve given me a report… none of which I’ve seen.” Apparently he *heard*, though: multiple news outlets report Pompeo was on Ukraine call. (Pro tip: Best not mislead Martha) https://t.co/riR0hZGE7V — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) September 30, 2019

BREAKING: “I was on the phone call.” Sec of State Mike Pompeo confirms he was listening during conversation between Trump and Zelensky. He dodged when Martha Raddatz asked 10 days ago. — John Berman (@JohnBerman) October 2, 2019

Pompeo dodged this question when asked by Martha Raddatz what he knew about the call on Sept. 22. “You’ve given me a report… none of which I’ve seen.” https://t.co/fWEtENY0R0 — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) October 2, 2019

After dodging @MarthaRaddatz ‘ question 10 days ago, Sec. Pompeo today says he was on this call 👇🏽 https://t.co/hLY5GhEkmu — amna (@IAmAmnaNawaz) October 2, 2019

BREAKING: #Pompeo admits he was on #Ukraine call. So he lied 10 days ago to @ABC’s @MarthaRaddatz. The real questions is, why? Why was he embarrassed/scared to say he was on the call? What is he hiding? #Trump #WhistleblowerGate — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) October 2, 2019

Watch this clip. Last week @MarthaRaddatz asked @SecPompeo on @ABC “What do you know about these conversations?” Pompeo pretends not to know anything about it. Today he admitted he was on that July 25 call where Trump asks Ukraine to investigate Biden. pic.twitter.com/EmG2rPthi7 — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) October 2, 2019

