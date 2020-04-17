CNN’s Chris Cuomo lobbed an inter-cable primetime bomb at Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Friday, hitting back at her and her network on Twitter for their coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

Cuomo responded to a personal attack by Ingraham on Rep. Nancy Pelosi on Thursday night, where the Fox host inexplicably tried to blame the House member from San Francisco for long food bank lines in Texas and then attempted a painfully ahistorical analogy likening the Democratic Speaker to Marie Antoinette.

“Ten thousand people in line at a food bank in Texas while Nancy Pelosi is eating ice cream that cost $12 a pint,” Ingraham snarked. “Maybe we should refer to her as Nancy ‘let them eat ice cream’ Pelosi.”

Ten thousand people in line at a food bank in Texas while Nancy Pelosi is eating ice cream that cost $12 a pint. Maybe we should refer to her as Nancy “let them eat ice cream” Pelosi. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 17, 2020

Cuomo wasn’t having it, and specifically called her out for sowing “constant division.” But then he broadened his critique to encompass Ingraham’s network, which he knocked as “state TV” He also alluded to Fox News primetime’s repeated, vocal calls to quickly reopen the economy, which critics have claimed are mostly about protecting the political fortunes of President Donald Trump by minimizing the risk from Covid-19 (and, notably, has led to two prominent Fox News primetime guests publicly apologizing for gross misstatements made on air in as many days).

“Covid not a big deal. Nazi signs at protest are just irony. Confed[erate] flags are just nostalgia. Trump lying is just style,” Cuomo fired back at Ingraham, aping what he saw as Fox News framing. “It never ends for ‘state TV.’ Why are Covid protests organized by Trump fans and fringe right?”

Constant division. Covid not a big deal. Nazi signs at protest are just irony. Confed flags are just nostalgia. Trump lying is just style. It never ends for state tv. Why are covid protests organized by trump fans and fringe rignt? https://t.co/A3Gx3ZDNSl — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 17, 2020

