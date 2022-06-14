‘Pro-Life Spider-Man’ Arrested by Police After Climbing 50 Story Oklahoma Tower

An activist who refers to himself as “Pro-Life Spider-Man” and likes to climb really tall stuff was detained by police on Tuesday after climbing the Devon Tower in Oklahoma City. This Spider-Man doesn’t fight all crime, but rather does his climbs to fight abortion.

The climber has been identified as Maison Des Champs, and he posts his bizarre protests on Instagram, including the Devon Tower climb. The activist made it to the top of the 50-story building on Tuesday where he was taken into custody, according to Oklahoma Police. Des Champ’s anti-abortion climbs are occurring just as debate around the issue intensifies following a Supreme Court opinion draft leak suggested Roe v. Wade could potentially be overturned in the coming months.

Individual is in custody at top of building. pic.twitter.com/PJbf3suBQT — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) June 14, 2022

Video of the climber scaling the building was posted on social media by local media outlet KOCO 5 News.

Other images from inside the building were also posted to social media, showing the climber make his way up.

This “Spider-Man” also posted to his Instagram stories, showing the massive drop below him as he made his way up the building.

The stunt was in part to ask for donations for a 10-week pregnant mother named Riley. In his Instagram posts, Des Champs says the mother has ordered abortion pills that will arrive on June 17, presumably saying donations will prevent her from actually taking the pills.

Last week, “Pro-Life Spider-Man” made headlines and caught the attention of crowds when he similarly scaled a San Francisco building as part of his ongoing anti-abortion protests.

According to police, Des Champ’s Oklahoma stunt has got him booked on trespassing and disorderly conduct charges. They later clarified that he will only be facing the trespassing charge.

Update: Des Champs will only face trespassing complaint. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) June 14, 2022

Watch above via KOCO 5 News.

