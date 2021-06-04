Psaki Skeptical Trump’s 2-Year Facebook Ban Will Actually Change Him: ‘Unlikely That the Zebra Is Gonna Change His Stripes’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked Friday about Facebook upholding former President Donald Trump’s ban for two years.

Trump was banned in the wake of the January 6th riots, and Facebook’s oversight board upheld the ban in May. Facebook then announced on Friday that his account would get a full two-year suspension, starting from when he was banned five months ago.

Psaki said Friday “it’s a decision for the company to make” and reiterated the administration believes “every platform, whether it’s Facebook, Twitter, any other platform that is disseminating information to millions of Americans has a responsibility to crack down on disinformation, to crack down on false information, whether it’s about the election or even about the vaccine.”

She also threw in a bit of skepticism that the former president would be any better once that suspension is over:

We learned a lot from President Trump, the former president, over the last couple of years about his behavior and how he uses these platforms. Feels pretty unlikely that the zebra’s gonna change his stripes over the next two years. We’ll see.

You can watch above, via C-SPAN 2.

