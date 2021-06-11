Putin Compares ‘Extraordinary, Talented’ Trump With Biden in NBC News Interview

Vladimir Putin was asked in a new interview about how he would describe President Joe Biden compared to former President Donald Trump.

Putin will be meeting with Biden for a summit in just a few days, and when asked at the G7 summit what his message would be to the Russian leader, Biden said, “I’ll tell you after I deliver it.”

NBC News’ Keir Simmons asked Putin about the past complimentary things he said of Trump, and how he would then describe Biden.

“I believe that former U.S. president Mr. Trump is an extraordinary individual,” Putin said (per NBC News’ translation), “talented individual, otherwise he would not have become U.S. president. He’s a colorful individual. You may like him or not. But he didn’t come from the U.S. establishment, he had not been part of big time politics before, and some like it, some don’t like it, but that is a fact.”

He called Biden a “career man” who’s “radically different” from Trump, and added, “It is my great hope that yes, there are some advantages, some disadvantages, but there will not be any impulse-based movements on behalf of the sitting U.S. president.

When Biden was asked in March if he believes Putin is a killer, the president said yes.

Simmons brought that up and went on to ask Putin, “Are you a killer?”

You can watch above, via NBC News.

