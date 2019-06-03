Queen Elizabeth II raised a toast at today’s big state banquet with President Donald Trump on the special relationship between the two nations, followed by a toast from the president.

The queen reflected on the upcoming 75th anniversary of D-Day and said, “On that day and many occasions since, the armed forces of both our countries fought side by side to defend our cherished values of liberty and democracy.”

She closed by saying, “I invite you all to drink a toast to President and Mrs. Trump, to the continued friendship between our two nations and to the health, prosperity, and happiness of the people of the United States.

The president followed and also spoke on the special relationship between the two nations.

“On behalf of all Americans, I offer a toast to the eternal friendship of our people, the vitality of our nations, and to the long-cherished and truly remarkable reign of Her Majesty, the Queen,” he said.

