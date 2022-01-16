Democrats are not touting their policy wins enough, according to James Carville.

Speaking with Chuck Todd on Meet the Press Sunday, the longtime Democratic strategist argued that Democrats need to “gloat” about their achievements.

“It’s a tough moment for this presidency,” Todd told Carville, of the first year of President Joe Biden’s term. “I know you argued 2021 is the greatest story never told. But I’m curious. You have a public who is just in a bad mood. You just know they are, right? Covid, they’re in a bad mood. How do you sell the good stuff you believe he can sell to a country that’s not very receptive right now?

“You gloat and you promote,” Carville replied. “You talk about the fact that — we pretend to care about child poverty, although no columnist that I read in the paper ever talks about it — it’s the lowest child poverty rate in history. We claim that we care about hourly workers. Hourly workers today have more leverage than any time we’ve had in my 77 years of existence on this planet, alright? You talk about we want jobs — 6.4 million jobs. More jobs than any president ever created in the first term.

“What you do, Chuck, is you run on what you got. You don’t run on what you didn’t get. And the stuff you got is pretty good.”

Carville went on to scold his party for complaining about its shortcomings, rather than basking in its achievements.

“Democrats whine too much, Chuck,” Carville told Todd. “Quit being a whiny party. And get out there and fight, and tell people what you did, and tell people the exact truth.”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com