Rand Paul, who has been torn to shreds for impeding the progress of the 9/11 funding bill, is vigorously defending himself — arguing that he’s just looking out for the budget. And, in the process, he’s going after 9/11 fund advocate Jon Stewart.

In a fiery interview on Fox News Thursday, the Kentucky senator absolutely tore into the former Daily Show host for — as he sees it — distorting his position.

“It’s really disgusting,” Paul said. “He pretended for years when he was on his comedy show to be somebody that could be both sides and see through the BS. Now he is the B.S.”

Paul accused Stuart of lying about his stance — insisting that he simply wants to debate the spending measure and is not blocking it.

“Jon Stewart can’t just have a free pass to lie to people,” Paul said. “Think he’s a celebrity and think facts don’t matter … Here’s Jon Stewart making up his own facts so he can feel good about himself, and we shouldn’t let it stand.”

Paul added, “People need to wake up and not be so, sort of overwhelmed by celebrity that they take out-and-out falsehoods and ad hominem attacks from — really a guttersnipe like Jon Stewart.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

