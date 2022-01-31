The View kicked off its Monday program with a discussion of the recent controversy surrounding podcaster Joe Rogan and his 10-minute video apology on Sunday in which he promised to “balance things out” in the future amid accusations of spreading Covid-19 misinformation.

Rogan’s apology came in the wake of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell boycotting Spotify – the streaming service which pays Rogan hundreds of millions of dollars to host his podcast. Spotify announced on Sunday it would update its platform rules and slap a content advisory onto content that deals with Covid-19.

“I am so used to seeing these people who lie and misinform and spread conspiracy theories double down instead of apologizing,” said cohost Ana Navarro. “Even though he is not my cup of tea, I don’t listen to him, I don’t agree with him, I found it refreshing to hear the words I’m sorry come out of his mouth.”

Sonny Hostin was a bit tougher on Rogan, saying, “He still, I think, wrote the line. I think he wrote the line on his pedaling misinformation.

“There is a lot of things that he said. I don’t endorse Joe Rogan. I don’t listen to Joe Rogan. It’s a three-hour podcast. I don’t know who has that time anyway. In regards to this specific thing, I thought his apology was refreshing because he said, ‘I can do better,’” added Sara Haines, agreeing with Navarro’s take that Rogan’s apology was “refreshing.”

Rogan said on Sunday: “I pledge to balance out the more controversial viewpoints with other people’s perspective so many we can find a better point of view, I don’t want to just show the contrary opinion to what the narrative it, I want to show all kinds of opinions. My point was to create interesting conversations, and ones people enjoy.”

Rogan added, “If I’ve pissed you off, I’m sorry. And if you enjoy the podcast, thank you.”

“He told us about the Spotify disclaimers. He is going to do better to have opposing views right after another. I guess he does his own scheduling and he said, I can do better at that,” Haines continued.

“I can do better at preparing. He wings it because he is one of the first podcasts that came on and just was a bunch of friends talking and that was enough to make a good podcast. I appreciated that he said I was wrong, I see the concern, I appreciate the pushback and I am going to do this. We don’t see that enough.”

Cohost Joy Behar added, “let’s see if they put their money where their mouth is” before nothing she wished more artists had joined the boycott to pressure Spotify into addressing misinformation on its platform.

Whoopi Goldberg concluded the segment noting that the digital media landscape has made filtering content for actual news difficult as these are “these are not news programs, these are ‘this is what I think, programs” and added, “hopefully they are moving in the right direction.”

Watch the full clip above via ABC

