GOP Rep. Thomas Massie Mistakenly Quotes a Neo-Nazi in Tweet Attacking Dr. Fauci

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) mistakenly tweeted a quote falsely attributed to the late French philosopher Voltaire in a post attacking America’s top infectious diseases official, Anthony Fauci.

“You mustn’t question Fauci, for he is science,” tweeted Massie in a post that included a picture with this quote: “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.” The picture shows a giant hand suppressing people.

You mustn’t question Fauci, for he is science. pic.twitter.com/KnqCcPXWSe — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 30, 2022

The quote is not attributed to Voltaire, rather American neo-Nazi Kevin Strom. Nonetheless, Massie’s tweet is still up.

Massie is a critic of Fauci. He has signed onto legislation that would deduct Fauci’s salary, the highest in the U.S. government, to $0.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com