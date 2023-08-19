‘Remarkable!’ CNN Lays Out Just How Much Indictments Actually Have Changed Trump’s Polling Against Biden

CNN Senior Data Reporter Harry Enten outlined how the four criminal indictment against Donald Trump have impacted his chances in the 2024 presidential election against Joe Biden.

During a Saturday interview with Jim Acosta, Enten explained that Trump’s polling numbers in the primary race before his first indictment in New York was far lower than his current standing in the GOP race.

The former president continues to hold a 40 point lead over the crowded Republican primary field, according to Real Clear Politics, despite federal indictments for his handling of classified documents and his alleged attempts to overturn the election.

“The GOP base has made up its mind when it comes to these indictments,” Enten told Acosta after presenting polling that shows over 80% of the GOP disapprove of the Trump indictments. “They don’t believe that Trump should have been charged with a crime. The vast majority believe that. And the fact is, it just does not seem like there’s any changing of their minds on any of this, no matter how many indictments there are.”

“But at this particular point, it is Donald Trump against the field. He has the majority of Republicans in his camp and it doesn’t seem like there’s any stopping him at this particular point, Jim,” Enten noted.

When it came to a hypothetical general election between Trump and Biden, Enten showed that Trump is in a “stronger position” against Biden than he was in the entire 2020 election. Enten cited a poll from Quinnipiac which shows Biden and Trump statistically tied in a general election match up.

“The polling indicates that Trump is, in fact, in a stronger position at this point than he was during the entire 2020 campaign, according to the national polls. If we had state level polling, I wouldn’t even be surprised if Trump were ahead in the swing states that are most important,” the reporter concluded.

Watch the full segment above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com