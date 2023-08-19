Ramaswamy Says Biden Not ‘Really’ Running Country OR For President: They’re ‘Wielding Him As a Puppet’

Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said Saturday President Joe Biden is not actually “running” the country, or even really running for president, but is instead being “wielded” as a “puppet” by another force entirely.

Ramaswamy spoke in Atlanta at conservative conference The Gathering, an annual event from pundit and radio host Erick Erickson that this year featured most, but not all, of the 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls.

The two were discussing the topic of age when Ramaswamy argued that Biden isn’t really the one calling the shots in the Biden administration.

“You know, I think that there are legitimate questions to ask of, who, is somebody too old to be president? I actually think not. You know, plenty of older people who are sharper than many people my age and may still yet have their best days ahead of them,” said Ramaswamy.

“Just to be clear, that’s not the president,” Erickson quipped.

“That’s not Joe Biden,” agreed Ramaswamy. “I mean, the deeper problem with Joe Biden is he’s not really even the person running the country. I truly believe that. It is the managerial class wielding him as a puppet.”

Ramaswamy then said he doesn’t talk about Biden much on the campaign and offered as his reason the theory that Biden won’t actually be the nominee anyway, but essentially is a decoy candidate.

“I don’t believe I will be running against Joe Biden in the general election. I’ll be running against somebody else,” he said. “I think it’s a sort of form of the feigned retreat to sort of lead us to criticize one man for his age or his failures when the deeper problem is the cancer that sits underneath him.”

Also at the conference, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie got applause from the conservative crowd when he attacked Trump for bragging about being the “apple of Putin’s eye,” while former VP Mike Pence said Trump’s spending was as reckless as Biden’s.

