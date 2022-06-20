‘Remember When Trump Made Fun of Your Wife?’ Man Aggressively Confronts ‘Coward’ and ‘Globalist’ Ted Cruz at Texas GOP

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) wound up getting verbally assaulted by a right-wing provocateur who dragged him through a litany of his controversies and unflattering past moments.

Far-right social media activist Alex Stein drew media attention for his antics at the Texas Republican Party convention over the weekend, particularly the hostile encounter he had with Congressman Dan Crenshaw. In another recorded incident, Stein got in Cruz’s face for his infamous Cancun trip, for snuggling up to Donald Trump after the ex-president insulted his wife, and a number of other issues.

“If you care about America, why do you do that to your constituents in the freezing cold?” Stein asked.

“You know, I’m sure you think you’re really smart…” Cruz replied.

“Oh, I am smart, because you’re a globalist,” Stein cut him off. “You do more for Ukraine than you do for America. Remember how Trump made fun of your wife and you go become best friends with Trump?”

Stein went on to cll Cruz “a coward,” and added, “you care more about the border between Ukraine and Russia than you care about the border between Texas and Mexico.” Stein was pulled away shortly after that as he continued to bash Cruz as a “a globalist, a coward, and a liar.”

“When people were freezing and dying, you were in Cancun, Mexico. Remember that?” Stein said as security moved him away from the senator. “You remember when you were at the all-inclusive buffet while people were freezing? You remember that, Ted?”

[H/T Ron Filipkowski]

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com