Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is drawing a ton of mockery for being the latest Republican lawmaker to make the Florida pilgrimage to sidle up to former President Donald Trump.

Cruz posted a grinning photo of himself with Trump Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, telling his Twitter followers “He’s in great spirits! We spent the evening talking about working together to re-take the House & Senate in 2022.” The senator’s trip comes after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene made similar journeys to Florida in a show of fealty to the former president.

Had a great dinner tonight with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago. He’s in great spirits! We spent the evening talking about working together to re-take the House & Senate in 2022. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OdtUBxHGSn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 5, 2021

CNN’s John Berman pointed all of this out as he spoke on Wednesday with New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, and noted that it struck him as odd that Cruz went out of his way to laud Trump over his “great spirits.”

“That’s what you say about someone in recovery, right?” Berman asked. Haberman took a different approach by remarking that for years, there’s been a “need” for people close to Trump to speak positively of the former president’s mood.

Berman was not alone in his mockery though; a lot of political observers had thoughts about Cruz’s photo. Most mocked Cruz for once again cozying up to the man who personally insulted his family with nasty comments, but some also noted that the GOP is still bowing down to Trump despite the disastrous end of his presidency.

Did Trump ask about your wife or dad? https://t.co/ss6eW7TEQa — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 5, 2021

Imagine being Ted Cruz’s wife and seeing this stuff. https://t.co/KmWzKflXBu — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) May 5, 2021

Did he insult your wife again? https://t.co/RpXGlZ7oKy — Schooley (@Rschooley) May 5, 2021

“Had a great dinner with the guy who called my wife ugly” https://t.co/aHHACl6nm6 — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) May 5, 2021

“Donald, you’re a sniveling coward! Leave Heidi the Hell alone!” https://t.co/SSn0ixNVjn — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) May 5, 2021

Cruz wasn’t served any actual food. He just ate shit all night. https://t.co/tNoAYiVyLM — Billy Ray (@BillyRay5229) May 5, 2021

The same person who tweeted the below had this to say during the last Republican Primary. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eQVWwCNF30 https://t.co/is2pcxNlrU — Dan Berger ✊🏼 (@danberger) May 5, 2021

Trump lost reelection and every Republican still lives in constant fear of disappointing him. It’s truly amazing. https://t.co/uUU8HMFEqp — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 5, 2021

Did you two reminisce about working together to re-take the Capitol in 2021? https://t.co/Nm87W2SZ2F — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 5, 2021

All the cult members are so gosh darn happy to be able to report on their cult leader’s mood. So beautiful. https://t.co/s94beT1zr3 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 5, 2021

Dude crushed every one of your ambitions but keep smiling through it https://t.co/T3302LQgyy — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) May 5, 2021

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]