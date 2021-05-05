comScore Ted Cruz Mocked Over Trump Photo at Mar-a-Lago

By Ken MeyerMay 5th, 2021, 10:07 am

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is drawing a ton of mockery for being the latest Republican lawmaker to make the Florida pilgrimage to sidle up to former President Donald Trump.

Cruz posted a grinning photo of himself with Trump Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, telling his Twitter followers “He’s in great spirits! We spent the evening talking about working together to re-take the House & Senate in 2022.” The senator’s trip comes after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene made similar journeys to Florida in a show of fealty to the former president.

CNN’s John Berman pointed all of this out as he spoke on Wednesday with New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, and noted that it struck him as odd that Cruz went out of his way to laud Trump over his “great spirits.”

“That’s what you say about someone in recovery, right?” Berman asked. Haberman took a different approach by remarking that for years, there’s been a “need” for people close to Trump to speak positively of the former president’s mood.

Berman was not alone in his mockery though; a lot of political observers had thoughts about Cruz’s photo. Most mocked Cruz for once again cozying up to the man who personally insulted his family with nasty comments, but some also noted that the GOP is still bowing down to Trump despite the disastrous end of his presidency.

