Rep. Dingell Says Inflation – the Number One Concern for Americans – Wasn’t Much of a Topic in Spending Bill Talks

Progressive Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell says that inflation – a number one concern for Americans – wasn’t much of a topic in negotiations on the massive spending plans being worked out among Democrats.

Inflation is the highest it has been in thirty years, CNN’s Erica Hill pointed out to Rep. Dingell, asking, “How much of a discussion was that in your meetings at the White House and even with your colleagues?”

“So actually probably wasn’t as much a discussion I had with other people,” said Dingell.

It’s a very big discussion for most of America, as is shown both in recent polling and reporting – though admittedly some people take it less seriously. But overall, inflation is very much a discussion just about everywhere – other than in the spending talks, according to Dingell.

The congresswoman attributes that to the fact that achieving progressive spending goals will, voila, cause inflation to essentially sort itself out anyway.

“I think when we stabilize, we get the Build Back Better bill passed, we get the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed, we’re creating these jobs, we’re going to create a lot of jobs, but it is going to begin stabilizing, and already starting to stabilize as people are beginning to fill the jobs that a lot of corporations and small businesses were having a hard time doing for a while,” Dingell … explained?

“Congresswoman we’re going to have to leave it there,” Hill replied.

Just leaving this clip here, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com