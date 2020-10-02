Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) went off on the Trump administration following President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s positive coronavirus results, calling them out for repeatedly ignoring rules, such as mask-wearing and paying their taxes.

MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin noted that Ryan attended the first presidential debate on Tuesday, as a guest of the Biden campaign, and asked the congressman if any precautions were in place.

Ryan noted that all of Biden’s guests and members of his campaign team were in masks, but that nobody in the Trump family wore a mask.

“We all had masks on and then right before the family walk in and not one of them had a mask on, and then later Melania walked in, she didn’t have mask on,” he said. “It’s one of those moments where you roll your eyes, and we hope the president is okay, but it’s like the rules don’t apply to these people. They don’t pay their taxes. They don’t have to wear a mask. If they have trouble with a porn star, they pay it off. There’s nobody being held accountable and it’s just so irresponsible.”

Ryan went on to point out how ironic it is that the debate was held by the Cleveland Clinic, which is ranked the second best hospital in the world,

“This was being hosted by the Cleveland Clinic,” Ryan said. “We weren’t at some bar or somewhere, we were being hosted by Case Western Reserve and the Cleveland Clinic. They walked in without masks, it was really a level of arrogance you rarely see.”

