A retired U.S. general and former advisor to Ukraine’s military said Russia’s invasion shows it’s just about finished as a “player on the international stage” and said Russia’s relationship with China may be in peril.

Appearing on Fox News Friday, retired Maj. Gen. Michael Repass reacted to a White House readout of President Joe Biden’s call with President Xi Jinping of China.

“President Biden detailed our efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion, including by imposing costs on Russia,” it stated. “He described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians.”

It also stated that the U.S. position on Taiwan “has not changed” and that the administration opposes “any unilateral changes to the status quo.”

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum rattled off a litany of problems China is grappling with and asked Repass about the possibility of the country sending Russia military aid.

MacCallum asked, “Do you think China’s really in a position to say, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna help you out, we’re gonna send you weapons, we’re gonna make you win this fight in Ukraine’?”

“China has got their own problems,” he replied. “A rational Chinese person would not believe that they want to anchor themselves to a sinking ship that is Russia. We’re watching Russia go down as a player on the international stage. They’re headed down a road that they cannot recover from. So China doesn’t want to be part of any that.”

MacCallum asked about the prospect of China making a move on Taiwan.

“That’s gonna be up to the diplomats and the senior leaders to work that out,” Repass stated. “I can see the difference. I think everybody can see that. That is China incrementally edging into the discussion on Taiwan here. They’re inching farther and farther toward their strategic objective of integrating Taiwan in their fold and making it part of mainland China there.”

