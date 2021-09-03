Rick Wilson Slams ‘Jacka**’ Kevin McCarthy for Mimicking House GOP ‘Mutant Parade’

During a panel discussion during Friday’s ReidOut, Joy Reid cited a Washington Post column by Michael Gerson excoriating House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for threatening companies that comply with requests and subpoenas from Congress to turn over phone records of some House Republicans by the January 6 select committee investigating the Capitol riot.

Reid quoted excerpts of the column which called McCarthy “Donald’s Trump’s factotum” and “a groveler and sniveler, held in contempt by the object of his loyalty.” The column went on to say the minority leader “has fully adopted the MAGA conception of governing as gangsterism.”

Turning to former Republican strategist Rick Wilson, Reid said of McCarthy, “Nobody’s afraid of this guy. Is there any possibility that caucus, if they somehow manage to turn this nightmare into getting back the majority, are they actually going to make this fool Speaker? Is that something that could really happen?”

“That’s the reason Kevin is doing this performative stuff,” replied Wilson. “He’s doing that because he knows that there are now a large majority of the House who are bat guano crazy. They are absolutely out of their damn minds.”

Later Wilson offered even more colorful analysis:

They know very well in Kevin McCarthy’s little tiny circle of allies that there’s a greater chance that Matt Gaetz or Marjorie Taylor Greene could be elected Speaker, or Donald Trump, than Kevin McCarthy. So he is gonna act like a jackass. He’s gonna do all this performative stuff. ‘Cause look, he thinks of himself as better and different than the rest of the people on the mutant parade that are on that list of other people getting subpoenas. He thinks of himself as much more elevated than those people. And he’s not. He’s rolling around, you know, lie down with dogs, get up with Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan and Mo Brooks and the rest of the kooks.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com