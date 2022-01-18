RNC Chair Falsely Claims Debate Commission Changed 2020 Format to Help Biden; Completely Ignores Trump Having Covid

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel doubled down on her claim that Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) changed their formatting in the 2020 election because they were in the tank for President Joe Biden.

McDaniel spoke to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Monday night, where the conversation revolved around the RNC’s recent letter full of alleged grievances with the CPD. The letter claimed the CPD’s procedural structure favors Democrats and they refuse to consider any changes, though the most shocking element was McDaniel’s promise that the RNC will urge future GOP candidates not to participate in any debates set up by the CPD.

Ingraham led the segment by running through the CPD’s supposed “liberal bias” and the advantage it gave to Biden in 2020. After McDaniel came onto the show, the RNC chairwoman reiterated her complaint with the CPD’s decision to hold their debate after early voting in multiple states, and she went on from there.

“They picked a moderator that had worked for Joe Biden,” McDaniel said, “and then they switched one of the debates to virtual to let Joe Biden stay in the basement. So Republicans know when we have a free and fair forum and when we have an exchange of ideas, we win. That’s why we said to the debate commission we want to guarantee that debates will start before twenty six states start voting. They said no thanks. We don’t want to work with you and now we’re going to go fight to give our nominee that fair forum that they deserve.”

Neither McDaniel nor Ingraham acknowledged the fact that the first debate between Biden and Donald Trump was held in-person. They also neglected to point out that the 2nd 2020 presidential debate was shifted to a virtual format after Trump was hospitalized with the coronavirus, and the former president refused to participate in that kind of forum.

Since the election, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has revealed that Trump’s life was in danger from Covid, and that the former president tested positive before his in-person debate with Biden. This news sparked outrage over the Trump administration’s lack of transparency with Covid, plus Trump’s possible endangerment of Biden and even his own allies.

Watch above, via Fox News.

