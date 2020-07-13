Roger Stone spoke out Monday night to Sean Hannity in his first big TV interview since President Donald Trump commuted his sentence.

The president’s decision faced a great deal of criticism, including from a few Republicans, and Robert Mueller was compelled to write an op-ed defending his office’s investigation and reminding people that Stone was convicted on charges of obstruction, lying to Congress, and witness tampering.

Stone opened by telling Hannity he was facing “the horrific and deep-pocketed resources of the federal government and these really sadistic arrogant politically motivated prosecutors.”

He gave a shoutout to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and singled him out for praise:

“I have to really single out your Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson. He took up the cudgels early. He stayed on this case with every twist and turn, wasn’t afraid to take on the judge, laid out the jury question, encouraged me when I got discouraged. He’s a man of incredible loyalty and he’s a great friend. He may be the best friend a man can have, so my hat’s off to him.”

Stone also singled out Congressman Matt Gaetz for thanks as well and said he hopes he lives long enough to see Gaetz in the White House.

“He was a great friend who never gave up and tried to make sure everybody understood the injustice that I had been through,” Stone said before giving shoutouts to others like Bernie Kerik and Charlie Kirk.

“I really want to think God,” Stone continued, “because I was literally hours away from being sent to a covid-infested prison in violation of current Bureau of Prisons and DOJ policies, in violation of every precedent in the country where people going to jail or in jail for asking for compassionate release, and in every case it was granted. I’m 67 years old. I’ve had a lifelong problem — respiratory problems. I was facing what I really believed was a near death sentence.”

Carlson was a vocal advocate for the president pardoning Stone. In February he said, “What’s happening to Roger Stone is totally wrong. It’s immoral and we should not allowed in this country.”

You can watch part of the interview above, via Fox News.

