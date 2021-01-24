A number of Republican senators have been very vocal in railing against the very idea of an impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump for inciting a violent insurrection at the Capitol building.

Senator Mitt Romney (R- UT) defended the trial on CNN Sunday morning and said there’s certainly grounds to hold it even though Trump is out of office, while adding he hasn’t decided how he will vote and will listen to the evidence.

He told Dana Bash the effort is clearly constitutional and said of the House impeachment process, “I believe that what is being alleged and what we saw, which is incitement to insurrection, is an impeachable offense. If not, what is?”

“It continues a ptern the president had of trying to corrupt the election by his communication with Ukraine, by trying to corrupt the election with regards to the lie that he’s been spreading over the last several months, and then, if you will, firing up a crowd and encouraging them to march on the Capitol at the time that the Congress was carrying out its constitutional responsibility to certify the election,” Romney continued. “These allegations are very serious. They haven’t been defended yet by the president. He deserves a chance to have that heard, but I think it’s important for us to go through the normal justice process and for there to be resolution.”

Bash asked if he believes there should be consequences for Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley — given what he said on January 6th alluding to those who would be viewed as “complicit.”

Romney said he doesn’t think the Senate needs to take action, but emphasized that the former president engaged in this big election lie because he either made it up or because of stuff people tweeted.

“And those that participated in spreading that I think will recognize that they now have a responsibility to set the record straight.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]