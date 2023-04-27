Ron DeSantis Rips ‘Political’ Lawsuit Disney Filed Against Him After Months Of Trashing the Company

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) hit back at the Walt Disney Company as the conglomerate moves to take their fight to court.

Disney filed a lawsuit against DeSantis in the Northern District of Florida on Wednesday to accuse him and state officials of conducting a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” against the company. DeSantis spoke to reporters in Jerusalem on Thursday in the middle of his ongoing international tour, and he addressed the lawsuit by claiming the suit has no merit and added, “I think it’s political.”

“They’re upset because they’re actually having to live by the same rules as everybody else. They don’t want to have to pay the same taxes as everybody else, and they want to be able to control things without proper oversight,” DeSantis said. “Do you want one company to have their own fiefdom, or do you want everyone to live under the same laws?”

DeSantis’ travels abroad have been described as a trade mission, though political observers have seen it as his attempt to elevate himself amid the possibility that he will run for president. The governor’s polling has taken a hit recently, and that may have something to do with how most Republicans don’t care for his war with a company for taking a sociopolitical position he disagrees with.

The feud between DeSantis and Disney started last year when the company objected to DeSantis’ signing of the Parental Rights in Education Law (derisively referred to by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill), which forbids schools from discussing certain LGBTQ-related topics with younger children. DeSantis retaliated by attempting to strip Disney of its self-governing authority, and he most recently mounted a series of punitive proposals against Disney as his efforts to void their privileges have seen limited success.



