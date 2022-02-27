Ron Johnson Blames Biden, Alex Vindman, Trump ‘Impeachment Travesty’ for Weakening Ukraine

The way Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) sees it, much of the blame for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine belongs to President Joe Biden and the people behind former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment.

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo interviewed Johnson for Sunday Morning Futures — where the senator did say Vladimir Putin and his cronies were ultimately responsible for Ukraine’s devastation by Russian military forces. But after some warm words about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Johnson shifted gears and said “I think we do need to take a look at what all led up to this.”

“I don’t think Vladimir Putin would have moved on Ukraine were it not for the weakness displayed, certainly by the Biden administration, but also by the West in general. And I am certainly hoping that Col. [Alexander] Vindman, Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, who used Ukraine as a pawn in their impeachment travesty, are also reflecting on how they weakened Ukraine, weakened the West, weakened America by the divisive politics that they played.”

Trump’s first impeachment took place because he sought a quid-pro-quo in which Ukraine would investigate his political foes in exchange for $400 million worth of military assistance he was withholding. Johnson glossed over that, though, by saying the “atrocities” in Ukraine fall “squarely on the shoulders of Vladimir Putin and his cronies.”

Vindman, who blew the whistle on Trump’s infamous call with Zelensky, has not publicly responded to Johnson, though he did retweet his wife Rachel Vindman calling the senator a “piece of sh*t.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

