Ruben Gallego RIPS Fellow AZ Rep. Paul Gosar: ‘Anti-Semite’ Who’s a ‘Joke to Congress’

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) went off of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) Monday night over his decade-long tenure in office.

Gosar most recently stirred controversy by tweeting an anime video showing him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). That has prompted calls from outraged Democrats that Gosar be censured by the House, at a minimum.

Gosar eventually took down the tweet and issued a statement after a talking to from Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Earlier this year, the congressman was also the keynote speaker at an event organized by White nationalist and Holocaust-denier Nick Fuentes.

On Monday night, Chris Hayes asked Gallego if he thinks Gosar should be censured and possibly lose his committee assignments over the AOC video.

Gallego responded by calling Gosar a “joke to Congress” and an “anti-Semite”:

I do. This has gone too far. This is not the first time he has incited violence. He has hung out with anti-Semites, has said anti-Semitic phrases and tropes, threatened the president also. It’s time to move on. He’s a joke. He’s been a joke to Congress. He’s not serving his constituents well. If he doesn’t want to act in a civilized manner, then he shouldn’t be able to serve on committees. If he changes his tune, maybe it’s a different story. But right now there’s no way a member of Congress like him should be serving. If he was in the private sector, he would’ve been fired by now, by the way, when you threaten violence upon one of your coworkers.

