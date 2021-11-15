Kevin McCarthy Says He Spoke to Paul Gosar About Bonkers Anime Meme: ‘He Took the Video Down and Made a Statement’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R- CA) said Monday he spoke with Congressman Paul Gosar (R- AZ) about the crazy anime video he posted last week.

Last week Gosar posted a bonkers video his office made inserting himself into Attack on Titan killing a character depicted as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D- NY). Gosar was widely condemned by many colleagues, and while he has since taken the tweet down, he has repeatedly defended it.

Last week Democrats introduced a resolution to officially censure him over the matter.

There was some criticism of House Republican leadership, particularly McCarthy, for not saying anything about this.

Now McCarthy is saying that he directly spoke to Gosar about it.

According to Politico, the House GOP leader said Monday, “He took the video down and made a statement that he doesn’t support violence to anybody. I called him when I heard about the video. And he made a statement.”

Politico reported that, according to one Republican course, McCarthy “directly lobb[ied]” Gosar on the call to issue a statement.

Gosar has come under serious criticism this year for joining the efforts to overturn the 2020 election, his inflammatory comments on January 6, his associations with white nationalists, and for comments defending Ashli Babbitt and saying she was “executed.”

