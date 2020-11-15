President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, on Maria Bartiromo’s Fox program on Sunday morning, chalked up Trump’s tweet claiming he “won” the 2020 election as “sarcastic,” while claiming widespread voter fraud occurred without evidence.

Bartiromo began the interview by asking Trump’s lawyer about a tweet the president sent out on Saturday morning claiming President-elect Joe Biden won “because the Election was Rigged.”

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

“Rudy, he says he won, is the president right now in this tweet conceding this election?” Bartiromo host asked.

Giuliani fired back, stating, Trump’s tweet was just “sarcastic.”

“No, no, far from it. What he’s saying is more I guess you’d call it sarcastic or a comment on the terrible times in which we live and which the media has said he [Joe Biden] won, but by going on to point out that it was illegal, obviously, he’s contesting it vigorously in the courts,” Giuliani stated.

As the lengthy interview continued, Giuliani continued to baselessly assert voter fraud while moving his hands erratically, attempting to demonstrate quickly counting ballots.

“Will you be able to prove this, Rudy?” Bartiromo asked.

“I know I can prove that they did it in Michigan. I can prove it, with witnesses,” Giuliani stated.

Trump’s personal lawyer then was asked for substantial proof backing his claims by the host, to which he replied he couldn’t “really disclose” such proof yet.

Watch above, via Fox News.

