Rudy Giuliani Complains To Newsmax Hours After Losing Law License: ‘America Is Not America Any Longer’

A subdued Rudy Giuliani appeared on Newsmax Thursday night, just hours after an intermediate New York appellate court temporarily suspended his license to practice law in the state.

The court said Giuliani’s actions represented an “immediate threat” and that he had “directly inflamed” political tensions. In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, Giuliani made a series of baseless and outlandish claims about widespread election fraud. The former mayor of New York was on Trump’s legal team, and argued in federal court in Pennsylvania that the state’s election results should be tossed due to fraud. The judge tossed the case instead and said Trump’s legal team used “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations.”

“Well, I’m not very happy about this,” Giuliani told host Greg Kelly about the suspension.

“All I can say is, America is not America any longer,” Giuliani continued. “We do not live in a free state. We live in a state that’s controlled by the Democrat Party.”

Giuliani appeared to suggest again that the election wasn’t rigged, citing Arizona and Georgia, which were two states President Joe Biden narrowly won.

“We have a double standard,” he added. “I represented my client so effectively, that they’re trying to get me to shut up because they know what’s gonna happen – because they did it – they know what’s gonna happen in Arizona, and they know what’s gonna happen in Georgia. And they want this mouth shut.”

Giuliani infamously held a wild press conference shortly after the election had been called for Biden. Trump tweeted that it would be held at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia before clarifying it was actually to be held at an establishment called Four Seasons Total Landscaping. The former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York repeated his fanciful election fraud claims and declared, “Networks don’t get to decide elections. Courts do.”

“I love practicing law,” Giuliani told Kelly. “And they’re going after the thing that I probably love to do more in life: be a lawyer.”

Giuliani remains licensed to practice law in Washington, D.C.

Watch above via Newsmax.

