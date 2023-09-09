Rudy Giuliani Says Trump Was ‘Really, Really Upset’ About News of Peter Navarro’s Conviction

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani claimed former President Donald Trump was “really, really upset” upon hearing the news that his former White House trade official Peter Navarro had been convicted of contempt of Congress this week.

“You know, it’s hard to get upset anymore with all the things that are done, but this one really got to me,” said Giuliani to Newsmax host Eric Bolling on The Balance, Friday. “I was with former President Trump when we found out about it yesterday, and I’ve got to tell you, he was really, really upset about it.”

Giuliani argued, “It’s one thing to get persecuted yourself. It’s another to see your family, your friends, the people working for you getting persecuted like this. I mean, this is absurd. There were about a thousand people you could have prosecuted for that over the last five years alone. Think of all the people in the Obama administration literally in contempt of Congress.”

He continued, “This is a legitimate question about executive privilege. Let it get resolved in the court. If the court says he has to testify, he’ll testify, and if he doesn’t, then you put him in jail. I don’t know if this has ever been done before without waiting for a court ruling.”

After Bolling asked Giuliani whether he was concerned he would “be treated the same way in Fulton County,” Giuliani said:

Am I concerned? Of course I am. Do I think I’ll get a fair trial? I mean, so far, no. I mean, they leaked everything. Now they’re leaking the former report. The former report that is supposed to indict twice as many people. So how come we were the ones selected to be indicted and not the others? I mean, not that I wanted them indicted. God forbid. But what kind of a process— I’ve never heard of a process like this.

Watch above via Newsmax.

