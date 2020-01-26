Rudy Giuliani had another zany TV interview where he called Marie Yovanovitch a “crook,” demonized George Soros again and directed Fox News’ audience to go watch One America News Network (OAN).

Speaking to Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night, Giuliani argued that former Vice President Joe Biden’s a “crook” and called House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler a “jackass” helping Biden cover up a “massive scandal.” When Pirro repeatedly asked him for the evidence of his claims, Giuliani claimed that “I got the evidence, I’ve been showing them the evidence for months.”

“I put out the evidence in April, I put it out in March, it was ignored! You saw it on television, on Fox. You saw [Viktor] Shokin testify. It was just on OANN! It gets censored! You don’t want to look at the evidence! It’s out there.”

Giuliani added, “Go look at the OAN (sic), and then watch my podcast.”

Pirro seemed in a haste to move on as Giuliani claimed “they attempted to murder [Shokin].”

Giuliani was speaking about the fact that, for weeks, he’s been partnering with the OAN’s far-right network to produce a bonkers docu-series in order to advance President Donald Trump’s preferred narratives on Ukraine, the Biden family, and corruption. Part of the series includes Giuliani interviewing Shokin and other controversial Ukrainian officials who have lost their jobs amid their own allegations of corruption.

As the president’s personal lawyer pursued that endeavor, Giuliani, in the meantime, has come under scrutiny for admitting to his role in the Yovanovitch smear campaign. While Giuliani has accused his indicted affiliate, Lev Parnas of spreading “stupid lies” about him, Parnas has released an audio recording of Trump asking him to “get rid of” Yovanovitch by removing her from her job as ambassador to Ukraine.

When Pirro asked Giuliani about this, the former New York mayor claimed he didn’t know Parnas at the time and said he “may not be the most memorable person” there. This shortly led to Giuliani calling Yovanovitch “crooked” and accused her of “trying to help George Soros’ company.”

Giuliani, of course, has repeatedly demonized Soros throughout the Ukraine scandal.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]