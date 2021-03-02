Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has joined Fox News as a paid contributor, just five weeks after reports of her new gig were denied by Fox News. Sources said the network “paused negotiations” with McEnany in the wake of the deadly insurrection of Jan. 6.

The news of McEnany’s contributor deal with Fox News was broken by Harris Faulkner, who said during their interview Tuesday: “It is my distinct pleasure today to welcome Kayleigh Mcenany to the Fox family. We’ll be seeing much more of her in the future.”

Mediaite posted on Jan. 26 about a financial disclosure form — first obtained by watchdog organization CREW — indicating McEnany had reached an employment agreement with Fox News. The disclosure listed an agreement with Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News, to start work in January 2021.

At the time, a source familiar with the negotiations said the network was discussing an on-air role for McEnany after the election — but those discussions were paused. “Kayleigh McEnany is not currently an employee or contributor at FOX News,” the network said in a statement.

McEnany is no stranger to cable news. Not only has she been a frequent presence as Press Secretary, but previously she was a paid contributor on CNN.

By all accounts, it appears that McEnany’s formal hire was delayed by the attack on the Capitol led by Trump supporters trying to disrupt with the electoral college certification. That attack, which left multiple people dead and the Capitol Building trashed, was inspired by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claim that the election was stolen.

During the election and in the weeks the followed, McEnany played a dual role of White House press secretary and Trump campaign spokesperson, where she often appeared on Fox News to share the same baseless conspiracies of a stolen election pushed by Trump himself.

McEnany’s hire by Fox News answers some questions about how the network intends to deal with its ratings lull, their ongoing relationship with Trump and his base of supporters, and whether or not they value pundits committed to telling the truth.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.