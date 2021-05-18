‘Sad and Pathetic’: Democratic Rep. Calls Kevin McCarthy a ‘Weak and Cowardly’ Person Who Doesn’t Want to Get ‘Disinvited to Mar-a-Lago’

Congressman Jim McGovern (D- MA) went after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for being too “weak and cowardly” to support the 1/6 commission.

McCarthy said he opposes the bill to form a January 6th commission, and House GOP leadership is recommending members vote against it.

McGovern told CNN’s Erin Burnett Tuesday night that McCarthy is “a weak and cowardly individual who’s afraid of Donald Trump.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Donald Trump told him to try and kill this,” he said.

He touted the bipartisan deal on the 1/6 commission and said the only reason McCarthy would oppose it is because he’s fearful of Trump.

“The only reasonable conclusion is he’s afraid of Donald Trump,” McGoven said, “and he doesn’t want to offend him, doesn’t want to get disinvited to Mar-a-Lago, but it is sad and it is pathetic, and getting to the truth matters here.”

McGovern commended Liz Cheney for her support of the commission as he continued hammering McCarthy.

You can watch above, via CNN.

