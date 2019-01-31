Samantha Bee Roasts ‘Cone Head’ Roger Stone With Deep Dive Into ‘America’s Athlete’s Foot’

Samantha Bee roasted Roger Stone on Full Frontal Wednesday night, as part of a deep dive into the career of the longtime Trump adviser just arrested and indicted as part of the Mueller investigation.

“It’s easy to make fun of Roger Stone, he literally looks like an Easter Island statue,” Bee said. “But there’s a lot more to Roger Stone than a cone head and Nixon tattoo.”

“For decades, Stone has proclaimed himself a political genius, a high-powered trickster merrily owning the libs, a sort of Republican Banksy,” she explained, before mocking his claims that he’s an “agent provocateur.”

“Roger Stone is not a super villain or a gangster, he just shows up whenever things are getting dirty,” Bee said. “He’s more like America’s athlete’s foot.”

Watch above, via TBS.

