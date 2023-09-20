Saudi Crown Prince Tells Bret Baier If Iran Gets A Nuclear Weapon ‘We Have To Get One’

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Fox News host Bret Baier that if Iran developed a nuclear weapon then his country would have to build one as well.

During a preview of Baier’s exclusive interview with kingdom’s future king, MBS discussed the possibility of Iran expanding it’s nuclear program. For years, the Shia regime has sought to gain a nuclear weapon which would directly threaten key U.S. allies in the Middle East, including Israel and Saudi Arabia.

MBS told the Fox News host that if Iran one day found itself with a nuclear warhead it would lead to “war with the rest of the world.”

“Are you concerned though Iran gets a nuclear weapon, about them getting a nuclear weapon,” Baier asked the Saudi royal prince.

“Well, we are concerned of any country getting a nuclear weapon. That’s a bad that’s a bad move,” MBS responded. “You don’t need to get a nuclear weapon because you can’t use it even if you can get a nuclear weapon.”

He added, “Any country use a nuclear weapon that means they are having a war with the rest of the world. The world cannot see another Hiroshima. If the world see another 100,000 people dead that mean you are in a war with the rest of the world

“If they get one, we have to get one,” the Saudi prince concluded concluded.”

The full interview between MBS and Baier will air at 6pm EST on Fox News tonight.

