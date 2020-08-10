Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Donald Trump and Anthony Scaramucci attacked each other on Sunday night after the president’s former White House communications director appeared on Fox News to make the argument against his re-election.

It has been approximately a year since Scaramucci fully broke from supporting Trump, and the two have traded blows on occasion ever since. At the end of the weekend, Trump noticed the interview Scaramucci gave to Fox News’ Steve Hilton, and he had this to say about it.

Scaramucci, who just made a fool of himself as he got taken apart by Steve Hilton, only lasted 11 days in his favorite of all time Administration, before being fired for, again, making a fool of himself. Anthony is a loser who begged to come back. I said “No Thanks”

Scaramucci saw that and he did not let the slight go unanswered.

The Loser is you: 162,000 dead, 40 million American jobs lost on your watch. We are tired of all of the losing. We wanted you to succeed but you are an abject failure. Thankfully it will be over on 11/3. America will heal and rebuild. https://t.co/zRvJQzJo6k — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 10, 2020

When Scaramucci spoke to Hilton on The Next Revolution, the Fox host started things off by insulting his guest, which Scaramucci brushed off before delving into his gripes against Trump. The interview went on for 10 minutes where Scaramucci slammed Trump for his racism, his divisiveness, his negative impact on the Republican Party, his mismanagement of the coronavirus, and the damaged state of the economy. Hilton, by contrast, defended Trump, ignored the argument against the president, and got testy with Scaramucci as he offered numerous presumptions about why he supports Joe Biden.

Watch above, via Fox News.

