Anthony Scaramucci likened President Donald Trump to Mussolini in reacting to his return from Walter Reed Medical Center.

Scaramucci spoke with Chris Cuomo Monday night after the president returned to the White House from Walter Reed and immediately took off his mask.

The former (and very short-lived) White House communications director said the morale inside the current White House is very low, noting how even Secret Service agents are upset about what the president is doing.

“What about the people who are helping him?” Scaramucci asked. “A demagogue can only be powerful if they have willing accomplices.”

He called out Republican leaders like Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy before remarking, “You’ve got, you know, I don’t know, the American Mussolini standing on the balcony. We’ve never had a president stand on that balcony and do what he just did.”

“We have to beat him, Chris,” Scaramucci continued, saying Trump is successfully uniting people against him.

He claimed Trump is “acting the way he’s acting” because he knows he’s going to lose.

You can watch above, via CNN.

