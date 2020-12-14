Scarborough Destroys WSJ’s Paul Gigot Civility Complaints: Anyone Accuse You of Murder?! If Not ‘Keep Your Stupid Mouth Shut’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ridiculed and mocked The Wall Street Journal’s Paul Gigot after the writer penned an op-ed complaining of attacks from the Biden team — reminding him of the baseless murder accusations President Donald Trump threw at him.

“So Gigot defends this joke of an article by saying, ‘oh my god, the Biden people are attacking us, it’s just like Donald Trump because they’ve actually had people write letters. They’ve written emails, they’ve tweeted things — it’s terrible,” Scarborough said mockingly.

The article Gigot defended in his own op-ed called on Dr. Jill Biden to “drop the ‘Dr.’ before your name” because she has a doctorate in education as opposed to an MD. Gigot additionally referred to Dr. Biden as “Mrs. Biden” throughout the piece.

Gigot went on to complain about attacks the Biden team has issued following the article, including a tweet from Dr. Biden’s press spokesperson, Michael LaRosa:

.@jamestaranto, you and the @WSJ should be embarrassed to print the disgusting and sexist attack on @DrBiden running on the @WSJopinion page. If you had any respect for women at all you would remove this repugnant display of chauvinism from your paper and apologize to her. — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosaDC) December 12, 2020

Scarborough, struggling to take either Wall Street Journal op-ed seriously, reminded the writers that Trump and his team have done far worse than complain about an article on Twitter.

“Let’s see, he actually — Donald Trump actually applauded violence against the press, encouraged violence against the press, actually cheered on a congressman who beat the hell out of a reporter for asking a question about health care,” he said. “Anybody in The Wall Street Journal get beaten up this weekend or have a Stalinist phrase thrown at them? I don’t think so.”

Scarborough then reminded the opinion writers that Trump pushed a conspiracy theory suggesting the MSNBC host murdered his intern in 2001 — even demanding an investigation into the matter.

“Oh, how about this one. Did anybody accuse you of murder? Anybody accuse you of murder because that’s actually what Donald Trump did with me 11 times,” he said.

“You know anybody in your life, Paul, who died? Anybody ever worked for you who died? Because Donald Trump actually is still terrorizing the family of a woman who worked for me 20 years later and slandering her name. I’m just curious, did that happen to you, Paul, this weekend? Because if so, you should probably keep your mouth shut. When you’re drawing these false equivalencies between what Donald Trump does.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

