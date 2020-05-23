President Donald Trump on Saturday once again pushed a conspiracy theory suggesting MSNBC host Joe Scarborough murdered his intern in 2001.

“A blow to her head? Body found under his desk? Left Congress suddenly? Big topic of discussion in Florida…and, he’s a Nut Job (with bad ratings). Keep digging, use forensic geniuses,” Trump declared in a Saturday evening tweet.

A blow to her head? Body found under his desk? Left Congress suddenly? Big topic of discussion in Florida…and, he’s a Nut Job (with bad ratings). Keep digging, use forensic geniuses! https://t.co/UxbS5gZecd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2020

Trump has repeatedly and baselessly suggested foul play in the case of Lori Klausutis, an intern who died in Scarborough’s congressional office in 2001. The death was deemed accidental as Klausutis suffered from an undiagnosed heart condition.

The president of the United States has repeatedly and falsely accused a prominent TV host of murder and nobody bats an eye anymore https://t.co/EB82VNp6WQ — Blake News (@blakehounshell) May 24, 2020

As Politico’s Blake Hounshell pointed out, this is not the first time Trump has accused Scarborough of murder. In 2017, the president called for an investigation into Scarborough “based on the ‘unsolved mystery’ that took place in Florida years ago.”

Almost two weeks ago, Trump again implied via Twitter that Scarborough got “away” with murdering his former intern. This led to Mika Brzezinski, Scarborough’s wife and fellow morning co-host, demanding that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stop allowing the president to “abuse” the platform.

. @jack please take my call today. Please stop allowing your platform policies to be abused by the day. It’s called libel. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

“Donald, you’re a sick person. You’re really a cruel, sick, disgusting person,” Brzezinski said Wednesday. “And you can keep tweeting about Joe, but you’re just hurting other people, and of course you’re just hurting yourself.”

