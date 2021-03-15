Joe Scarborough returned to one of his favorite targets of derision Monday morning, though it is fair to say that it was not without merit.

Senator Ron Johnson has been mocked on the set of Morning Joe has “Brick Tamlund” the dim-witted weatherman played by Steve Carrell on Anchorman.

At issue in this segment is Johnson’s curious comments from late last week, when during a radio interview, he revealed that he felt no fear from the Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol building on January 6th, because they “were people that loved this country, that rule respect law enforcement, and would never do anything to break a law.”

Johnson added, “Had the tables been turned and president trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of black lives matter and Antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned.”

After playing the clip of Johnson’s provocative radio hit, Scarborough sort of went off on the Wisconsin Senator. “First of all, let’s get a couple of things straight,” he opened.

“So that guy, Ron Johnson, said that the people who were bashing law enforcement officers’ brains in with American flags and cracking their skulls and trying to, by jamming their head in doors, that were beating law enforcement officers to death and the law enforcement officers were saying that they were sure they were going to die and were wondering how their four girls were going to survive without having their father because he’d been killed by trump terrorists, these people right here, these are the people that Ron Johnson says truly respect law enforcement.”

“Ron Johnson wants his listeners to know he’s a bigot,” Scarborough concluded. “He wants his listeners to know that he’s more afraid of black marchers, black protesters than he is with white rioters, white seditionists, white terrorists who brutalize police officers and commit sedition against the United States of America.”

Rev. Al Sharpton followed by saying “Well, what is so unbelievable is that this man is sitting in the U.S. Senate and has no problem at all being, not an unconscious bigot, but a proud, proclaimed bigot. Saying, let me explain to you my bigot, my bias.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]