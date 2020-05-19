MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday emphatically rejected President Donald Trump‘s claim that he is taking hydroxychloroquine, saying he didn’t believe it.

“Let me assure you, the president of the United States is not taking hydroxychloroquine,” Scarborough said. “He’s not taking something that his own administration has said will kill you, that his own FDA said will kill you, that the VA said will kill you.”

Trump told reporters on Monday that he was taking the drug after weeks of touting it as a possible treatment for the coronavirus. Multiple news personalities, including Fox News’ Neil Cavuto, criticized Trump’s announcement, noting the drug has not been approved as a Covid-19 treatment. The Food and Drug Administration has warned that it could actually cause health complications for some people.

Scarborough also decried the president’s “reckless” behavior in recent months and emphasized that people in Trump’s age bracket should not take the drug unless they are receiving constant medical supervision.

“I say this to seniors who I’m so worried about, and I know we’re all worried about you, because the president’s been acting so reckless over the past several months,” Scarborough said. “Listen to Neil Cavuto. It will kill you. This will kill you, Fox News’ Neil Cavuto said. That’s what doctors will say, too. The FDA said, take it if you’re in the hospital or take it if you’re in a closely watched, clinical trial. Don’t take it unless you’re under those two circumstances.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]