Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade was alarmed on Friday by a poll showing a staggering number of Republicans approving of the deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol.

Trump, who has falsely claimed for months the 2020 election was stolen from him, held a rally in D.C. on Wednesday in protest of the certification of his opponent’s victory. He instructed his supporters to head to the Capitol, where Congress was counting the votes. There, they attacked police with weapons and breached the Capitol building. The certification ceremony was abandoned, lawmakers were evacuated as bombs were found around D.C.

Five people died in the attack, including one police officer.

On Fox & Friends Friday, a show that has boosted the president for years and has been occasionally supportive of his effort to overturn the election, Kilmeade reacted to a poll on support for the violence with alarm.

A YouGov poll of 1,397 registered voters found 45% of Republicans actively support the actions of the Capitol mob, while 43% opposed their actions.

“That to me is scary,” Kilmeade said. “That’s how frustrated they are. But no one can approve those actions.”

Trump supporters are frustrated, of course, because the president and his allies (not limited to Fox News) have spent months telling them the election was literally stolen. The pervasive but completely untrue allegation that democracy has broken down in America resulted in violence this week. Is it at all surprising that people think violence is the correct remedy to the end of democracy?

Nonetheless, prominent voices continue to push the utterly false claim the 2020 election was fraudulent. Kilmeade’s colleague Greg Gutfeld said on Thursday that Trump supporters are justified in not trusting U.S. elections because “there is fraud.” The Trump campaign was never able to prove such fraud in court.

