‘Scary’: Fox & Friends Segment Features a ‘Woke-a-Meter,’ Which Rates Corporations on How Likely They Are to Get Political

As conservative media sounds the alarm about “woke” culture leading America to its imminent doom, Fox & Friends introduced a guest who helped create a “Woke-a-Meter,” to help viewers gauge corporations’ likelihood of voicing left-wing political views.

Rachel Campos-Duffy spoke with the 1792 Exchange’s Paul Fitzpatrick on Sunday about the non-profit’s recent report on which companies are most likely to allow “woke” policies to influence their business decisions. Fitzpatrick began with his thoughts about how environment, social and governance (ESG) investment priorities became prevalent among corporations.

Fitzpatrick called ESGs “ill-defined” while describing them as a means for activists “to fill and weaponize corporations.”

“They can cancel customers…can deny service. They can choke off funding based on these principles, And they’re rating companies based on whatever the political position of the day is,” Fitzpatrick said. Campos-Duffy called it “scary” for customers and employees — comparing the tactics to China’s social credit system.

The “woke-a-meter” found 58 percent of the companies evaluated by the 1792 Exchange to be “lower risk” of going “woke,” 30 percent to be “medium risk,” and 12 percent at “higher risk.” When asked what people can do about companies in that latter category, Fitzpatrick replied by saying, “the customer has incredible power.”

The problem is we need to change our behavior. We recommend that folks go under our database. 1792 Exchange.com. Find the companies that they patronize, print off the report, walk into the office, the local branch, and if it’s a high-risk company, asked politely to calmly speak with the manager and say, ‘Why are you doing this? Are you going to cancel me?’ And if you’re a business or a nonprofit, ask to have the terms of your agreement changed. If it’s a low-risk company, go into that office, thank them, encourage your friends to shop there, and we believe that market forces will work. If we change behavior, our behavior, the companies will change their behavior

Watch above via Fox News.

