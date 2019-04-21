Schiff on His Claims of Collusion Evidence: ‘All the Facts I Set Out Are Proven’ By Mueller Report

House Intelligence Committee Chairman and Dead Ringer for the White POTUS on 24 Adam Schiff (D-CA) defended his longtime assertions that there is “evidence of collusion” by saying that the recently-released Mueller report demonstrates that “all the facts I set out are proven.”

On this week’s edition of Fox News Sunday, anchor Chris Wallace asked Schiff to respond to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway‘s call for his resignation.

“When you and other Democrats talked about collusion, there was the feeling of a working arrangement, and agreement, and that somehow the Trump campaign was involved in the hacking of the DNC and Podesta emails, and that there was a back and forth, a working relationship,” Wallace said, and asked “Do you have evidence of that kind of working relationship, that the Mueller report didn’t seem to find?”

“Well Chris, first of all, I never said that the Trump campaign was involved in the hacking itself,” Schiff said, and launched into a lengthy catalog of what he has said.

“What I did say is that, for example, in that Trump Tower meeting, there was a clear intent to collude with the Russians, there was a willingness to receive Russian help, the president himself called on the Russians to assistance the campaign by hacking Hillary Clinton’s emails,” Schiff said, and referencing pages 180-190 of the Mueller report, said “it wasn’t that they found a lack of evidence of all the things that I talked about.”

“In fact the meeting did take place, in fact they did offer dirt on Hillary Clinton, in fact the president’s son did say he would love to have it, in fact the president’s son lied about it, in fact the president was involved in dictating that lie,” Schiff continued. “All the facts I set out are proven.”

Schiff then offered a subtle clue of things to come from his committee, telling Wallace that Mueller “could not establish with admissible evidence” that the Trump Tower meeting was criminal, which appeared to hint at the existence of inadmissible evidence like that which would be gathered in a counterintelligence investigation.

He concluded his response by saying “I would say this to Kellyanne Conway: The only reason that Bob Mueller says he didn’t charge a crime about that Trump Tower meeting was because he believed that Don Jr was too ignorant of the law to be charged, and because the Russians didn’t deliver to the dirt they promised, not that the campaign didn’t try to get dirt, but the Russians didn’t live up to their end of the bargain, so that is what Mueller said.”

Watch the clip above, via Fox.

