Kellyanne Conway Rips Rep. Adam Schiff: He Should ‘Produce Evidence He Says He Has’ or Resign

A notably joyful and celebratory Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News early afternoon to take something of a victory lap in light of what the White House is presenting as a very positive set of results from the recently released Mueller Report.

Conway dismissed the investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller as a “political proctology” exam, which elicited an unplanned “wow” from host Harris Faulkner. But the news made in this particular cable news appearance was the reiteration of calling for the resignation of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA.)

Schiff is the chair of the House Intelligence Committee and has been a remarkably vocal critic of President Donald Trump regarding charges of collusion and conspiracy with Russian efforts to influence the 2016 General Election.

Conway first took credit for the “Schiff hate” saying that she “was the first person to publicly call for Adam Schiff’s resignation from the intelligence committee chairman,” before doubling down with that claim. “Not only should he resign, but he should also produce the evidence that he says he has. He said we can’t go into big details but it will come up.”

Conway continued to make news, saying of Schiff “he has evidence that some out the Special Counsel,” adding “He ought to put up or shut up, the way they talk about Attorney General Barr calling for his resignation.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com