Congressman Adam Schiff went off on what he called.a “Russian propaganda coup” this afternoon as, in talking about Ukraine and arguing for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, recalled the Mueller investigation and the infamous Helsinki press conference.

He brought up part of Robert Mueller’s findings before showing the moment from Helsinki when the president, when asked whether he believes U.S. intel agencies on Russian election interference, went off on “the server” before saying, “My people came to me — Dan Coats came to me and some others — they said they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin, he just said it’s not Russia. I will say this — I don’t see any reason why it would be, but I really do want to see the server.” (In the subsequent clean-up, the president claimed “I said the word ‘would’ instead of ‘wouldn’t.'”)

“It was I think unforgettable for every American. But I’m sure it was equally unforgettable for Vladimir Putin,” Schiff continued.

He elaborated:

“There he is, the president of Russia standing next to the president of the United States and hearing his own Kremlin propaganda talking points coming from the President of the United States. Now, if that’s not a propaganda coup, I don’t know what is. It’s the most extraordinary thing. The most extraordinary thing. The president of the United States standing next to the president of Russia, our adversary, saying he doesn’t believe his own intelligence agencies. He doesn’t believe them. He’s promoting this kooky crazy server theory cooked up by the Kremlin! Right next to the guy that cooked it up! It’s a breathtaking success of Russian intelligence. I don’t know if there’s ever been a greater success of Russian intelligence. Whatever profile Russia did of our president, boy, did they have him spot on. Flattery and propaganda… is all Russia needed. As to Ukraine, well, they needed to deliver a political investigation to get help from the United States. I mean, this is just the most incredible propaganda coup!”

He connected the “Russian intelligence coup” to the withholding of aid from Ukraine, saying, “They got the president of the United States to drive a wedge between the United States and Ukraine. They got the president of the United States to withhold aid from Ukraine in a war with Russia, in a war that is claiming Ukrainian lives every week. Has there ever been such a coup? I would submit to you in the entire length of the Cold War, the Soviet Union had no such success.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

