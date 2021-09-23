Scott Gottlieb: Delta Covid Wave Could Be the ‘Last Major Surge’ of the Pandemic

Scott Gottlieb put forth the hope that the latest wave of the pandemic brought about by the highly contagious delta variant will be the “last major surge” of the pandemic.

The former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member joined MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Wednesday night, where he spoke about the “deeply unfortunate” reality that people have become “complacent to the risks” of Covid despite the current average of 2,000 deaths per day.

Gottlieb nonetheless praised the Biden administration for their vaccine rollout efforts, saying the 77 percent vaccination rate among adults is less than ideal, but still “a remarkable achievement over this time period.”

When asked what threshold America needs to reach in order to avoid “a brutal winter,” Gottlieb offered a rosy outlook that without any major turn of events, this will be the last major Covid spike that the country will see.

I think on the back end of this delta wave, we’re going to have so much immunity in the population — either vaccination or people who acquire immunity — that we’re unlikely to see a very dense wave of infection this fall, late fall and winter, unless we get a new variant that pierces the immunity offered by vaccination. I think on the back end of this delta wave, this may be our last major surge of coronavirus before we settle into a more season, endemic pattern with this virus.

“From your lips to God’s ears,” Hayes wishfully responded.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

