Screaming Mark Levin Leaves Fox & Friends Speechless with 8 AM Mueller Rant: ‘Ed, You Have No Idea!’

Conservative talk radio host Mark Levin stunned the hosts of Fox & Friends this morning after a particularly unhinged rant, in which Levin screamed and cursed about claims of obstruction against President Donald Trump.

Levin, who hosts a weekend show on Fox News and a separate show on Glenn Beck‘s BlazeTV, began his seething commentary over yesterday’s release of the special counsel’s report on Russia and Trump by calling out Robert Mueller for writing “a political document that he should never have written.”

“This is a political document that he should never have written, a political document that is 200 pages long the press keeps focusing on,” he said. “That’s why [Mueller] and Weissmann and others wrote it… This is an op-ed. This is a 200-page op-ed, that’s all this is.”

He then said a “prosecutor” could be “disbarred” for producing the report and said the contents are all based on he-said-she-said allegations.

“‘Well the prosecutor said,'” Levin began, mocking those defending the report. “Well, who gives a damn what the prosecutor said!”

Levin became increasingly angry after Fox News chief national correspondent Ed Henry stepped in to note that Levin is “quoting the White House counsel” and ask, “Doesn’t whether the president told the truth or not matter to you?”

“How do you know this is truthful, Ed?” Levin shot back. “You have no idea!”

He continued:

“That is why we have a court of law. That is why prosecutors — dammit! — are not supposed to write essays like this… [Mueller] didn’t have an obstruction case against the president of the United States or he would have brought it. I’m using plain English so even Joe Scarborough and Jake Tapper can understand this. Volume two is crap. Volume two was written for slip and fall lawyer Nadler, slip and fall lawyer Schiff. That’s why he wrote it. He knew the media would run with it.”

After several more minutes of Levin shouting about Hillary Clinton‘s connections to Russia, anti-Trump bias in the “the unfree press,” and insisting it was unnecessary for Mueller to write the report in the first place, Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade finally cut him off after Ainsley Earhardt unsuccessfully tried to end the rant prematurely.

Watch above, via Fox News.

