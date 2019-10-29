Former Republican congressmen Sean Duffy and Charlie Dent made waves with the heated clash they had on CNN last week, and they followed that up on Tuesday when Duffy tried to diminish Alexander Vindman’s testimony by citing his heritage.

Vindman, a military officer and Ukraine expert on the White House National Security Council, intends to tell the Donald Trump impeachment inquiry that he was alarmed by Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. As Dent and Duffy battled over the Trump-Ukraine scandal for about 15 minutes, things got particularly interesting when John Berman asked Duffy to explain why he brought up the fact that Vindman is a Ukrainian immigrant.

Berman: “Do you trust Ambassador Bill Taylor more because he was born in the United States? Where does the location of his birth matter? Mark Meadows was born in France, is he pro-French by definition? That’s a pretty stunning comment you made just there, and it’s remarkable and notable given that Laura Ingraham last night in her apparent talking points brought it up as well.” Duffy: “It seems very clear that he is incredibly concerned about Ukrainian defense. I don’t know that he’s concerned about American policy, but his main mission was to make sure that the Ukraine got those weapons. I understand that. We all have an affinity to our homeland where we came from. Like me, I’m sure that Vindman has the same affinity or like Mark Meadows.” Berman: “Are you suggesting that you would put Irish defense over U.S. Defense? Is that what you’re saying?” Duffy: “So are we saying that by giving this money to the Ukraine that absolutely is the money that’s going to secure American national defense against Russia? I don’t believe that. And so he’s entitled to his opinion. He has an affinity I think for the Ukraine. He speaks Ukrainian, and he came from the country and he wants to make sure they’re safe and free.”

Duffy continued to say “I don’t know what he’s doing” when asked if Vindman “isn’t looking out for America first.” After Duffy clashed with Dent some more, Berman closed out the segment by noting Vindman’s military service and saying “I speak French. It doesn’t mean I put the French first.”

Watch above, via CNN

