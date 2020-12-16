Fox News’ Sean Hannity thinks the media is going to miss President Donald Trump when he’s gone.

Hannity — who has been telling viewers since November 4th to distrust the election results — looked ahead to “a phony inauguration” for Jie Biden, remarking, “Let’s say that happens.”

“Then they start implementing the radical views that all these Democratic socialists are talking about. Then Biden’s gonna be hidin’, and then you got President Trump in exile…” Hannity continued.

He said he thinks that the media, “after the first 100 days” of Biden, will “miss the guy they woke up hating every day a lot.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]