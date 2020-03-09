Sean Hannity: ‘I Don’t Like How We Are Scaring People Unnecessarily’ on Coronavirus

Fox News’ Sean Hannity said tonight he doesn’t like the media “scaring people unnecessarily” over the coronavirus.

Hannity spoke tonight with Congressman Doug Collins, currently self-quarantining out of an abundance of caution after coming in contact with someone at CPAC who tested positive for coronavirus.

“I think we’ve got to be very real with the American people,” Hannity said. “I don’t like how we are scaring people unnecessarily, and that is that unless you have an immune system that’s compromised and you’re older and you have other underlying health issues, you are not going to die 99% from this virus.”

He also said it’s clearly liberals trying to “bludgeon the president with this new hoax.”

Collins tonight told Hannity that “there’s no need to panic” as long as people follow the rules and guidelines that have been laid out.

Hannity’s take on coronavirus differed slightly from his colleague Tucker Carlson’s, who earlier Monday night criticized officials downplaying coronavirus and said, “People you trust, people you probably voted for, have spent weeks minimizing what is clearly a very serious problem.”

Hannity ended the segment with Collins by advising viewers, “If you do have an elderly family member that maybe has gone through chemotherapy, has a compromised immune system in any way, underlying health issues, take the extra extra extra caution, treat them like quarantine, be very careful, we’ll all get through this together.”

